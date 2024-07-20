Trump Says Spoke With Zelensky, Pledges To 'End The War'

Trump has repeatedly claimed he would end the war very quickly, without offering details as to how.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by telephone with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and pledged to end the European country's war with Russia.

"I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Zelensky confirmed the call, adding: "We agreed with President Trump to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting."

"I noted the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support for protecting our nation's freedom and independence," he said in a post on social media platform X.

A Trump victory in the November US elections would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine, as the country struggles through a third year of fighting against Russian forces.

Trump, who on Thursday formally accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination, has repeatedly claimed he would end the war very quickly, without offering details as to how.

Last week, the ex-president hosted at his Florida estate Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

Trump's frequent praise for Putin and reluctance to outright criticize the Russian invasion have stirred concerns among Ukraine's allies that he would force the country into accepting partial defeat.

He has also repeatedly suggested backing away from NATO. His running mate J.D. Vance leads the isolationist wing of congressional Republicans, who argue the United States should drop aid to Ukraine.

