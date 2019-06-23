Khashoggi "Didn't Come Up" During Call With Saudi Crown Prince: Trump

The White House said the call between Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused on tensions with Tehran and oil.

World | | Updated: June 23, 2019 23:28 IST
Donald Trump said he did not discuss Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince.


Washington: 

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not discuss the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a phone call on Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I did not because it really didn't come up in that discussion," Trump said on NBC's Meet the Press program.

The White House said on Friday the phone call, which took place in the wake of Iran's shooting down of an unmanned U.S. drone in the Gulf, focused on tensions with Tehran and oil.



