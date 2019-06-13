Donald Trump Says "In No Rush" To Make Nuclear Deal With North Korea

"I think we're going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I'm in no rush," Donald Trump said.

World | | Updated: June 13, 2019 01:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Says 'In No Rush' To Make Nuclear Deal With North Korea

US has been trying to get North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.


Washington: 

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was "in no rush" to make a deal with North Korea to get it to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, and touted what he called his positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I think we're going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I'm in no rush. The sanctions are on," Trump said during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US-North KoreaUS-North Korea talks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsWeather

................................ Advertisement ................................