"I Think We Have A Deal With Russia" To End Ukraine War, Says Trump

"I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelensky," Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thought Russia had agreed to a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine, with President Volodymr Zelensky now the holdout.

"I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelensky," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky. So far it's been harder."

Donald Trump, Russia Ukraine War, Volodymyr Zelensky
