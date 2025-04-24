"I Think We Have A Deal With Russia" To End Ukraine War, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thought Russia had agreed to a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine, with President Volodymr Zelensky now the holdout.

"I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelensky," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky. So far it's been harder."

