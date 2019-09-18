'Prefer Not Meeting Hassan Rouhani,' Says Donald Trump

"I never rule anything out, but I prefer not meeting him," Donald Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is not keen on meeting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani next week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He has previously hinted heavily at his desire for some form of encounter on the sidelines of the UN get-together.

Earlier Tuesday, the Iranian supreme leader said any direct negotiations with Washington were out of the question.

