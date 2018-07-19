Vladimir Putin Personally Responsible For Election Meddling: Donald Trump

"Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes," Trump told CBS News in an interview.

World | | Updated: July 19, 2018 03:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vladimir Putin Personally Responsible For Election Meddling: Donald Trump

Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Russia's election interference.

Washington: 

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes," Trump told CBS News in an interview.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpVladimir Putin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................