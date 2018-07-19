Vladimir Putin Personally Responsible For Election Meddling: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
"Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes," Trump told CBS News in an interview.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)