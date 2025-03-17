Donald Trump Says He Has "No Intention" Of Easing Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he had "no intention" to ease steel and aluminum tariffs as Washington edges towards an all-out trade war with major partners.

Since January, Trump has imposed levies on multiple trading partners and imports -- including steel and aluminum -- roiling financial markets and fanning fears that his plans could tip the world's biggest economy into a recession.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One he did not plan to make exceptions to the tariffs, saying: "No, I have no intention of that."

He instead doubled down on a pledge to impose reciprocal levies as soon as April 2 to remedy trade practices Washington deems unfair, raising the potential for more products and trading partners to be specifically targeted.

"April 2 is a liberating day for our country," he said.

"Billions of dollars have already come into our country and the big money is coming in from April 2".

