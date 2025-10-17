Trump Says Expects To Meet Putin Within 2 Weeks

Washington:
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expected a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest to happen in the coming two weeks.
"I'll be meeting him probably over the next two weeks," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would first have talks with Russian officials.
