Donald Trump Says Cyberattack 'Under Control,' Plays Down Russian Role

"I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control," Donald Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on US government agencies, declaring it "under control" and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.

"I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control," Trump tweeted in his first public comments on the hack, adding that "Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens" and suggesting that China "may" also be involved.

