China, Iran Want Democratic Candidate Post 2020 Elections, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump Thursday said that China, Iran and other countries are "drooling" over a "small prospect" of dealing with a Democratic candidate post 2020 presidential elections but that is unlikely to happen.

Since his address to the UN General Assembly last September, Trump has been alleging that China does not want to see him re-elected as the president and trying to influence public opinion against him in the country.

"China, Iran & other foreign countries are looking at the Democrat Candidates and "drooling" over the small prospect that they could be dealing with them in the not too distant future. They would be able to rip off our beloved USA like never before. With President Trump, NO WAY!" said the US President.

Trump on Tuesday said that China is waiting for the next presidential elections and hopes that he will be defeated and then they can talk with his next Democratic successor to resolve the trade dispute.

He warned that if he wins re-election in the November 2020 US presidential contest, the outcome could be no trade agreement or a worse one.

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade.

Iran has also been at loggerheads with the US since Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and reimposed punishing sanctions which Iran calls "economic terrorism." The standoff has recently escalated with drones shot down and tankers mysteriously attacked in sensitive Gulf waters.

