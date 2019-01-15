Trump Praises Brazil's New President Nicknamed "Trump Of South America"

Jair Bolsonaro is sometimes called "the Trump of the tropics" as an avowed enthusiast for the US leader.

Donald Trump said Brazil's new president Jair Bolsonaro is "a great new leader."


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump likes Brazil's controversial new leader Jair Bolsonaro -- especially his nickname.

"They say he's the Donald Trump of South America, do you believe that?" Trump told a crowd at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in New Orleans.

The ex-army captain -- who openly admires Brazil's former military dictators and their torture specialists -- apparently enjoys his new nickname. Which is lucky for Latin America's biggest country.

"He's happy with that," Trump said. "If he wasn't, I wouldn't like the country so much. But I like him."

Trump said Bolsonaro, who has vowed to forge a close alliance with Washington after more than a decade of leftwing rule in Brazil, is "a great new leader."

