Trump Poised To Add Japan Stop To Upcoming Asia Trip

U.S. and Japanese officials are making arrangements for a trip by President Donald Trump to Japan next month, according to two government officials and another person briefed on the matter.

A visit to Tokyo, Washington's closest ally in East Asia and a major partner on trade and security issues, would come as the two countries continue to hash out how to implement their deal over tariffs.

It would also mark the Republican president's first opportunity to meet the successor to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is stepping down.

The officials cautioned that no White House trip is official until announced, and plans could change.

The White House and Japan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump is already set to travel to Asia, where he is expected to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting that will be held October 31-November 1 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

While there, Trump said last week, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first face-to-face talks since Trump returned to office in January.

The possible trip to Japan would be expected to take place prior to the South Korea visit, the officials said.

Trump's focus on what he sees as trade imbalances with Asian countries has rocked the region, especially export-oriented nations like Japan.

Ishiba negotiated a framework trade deal with Trump to avoid a hike in tariffs on its U.S.-bound exports, but many issues are yet to be ironed out. Those include the promised Japanese investments in U.S. industry and further action threatened by Trump on pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports worldwide.

Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim has said Trump is also expected to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 26-28.

