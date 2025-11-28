Trump Orders Review Of Green Cards: Who Can Apply, Process, Fee Explained

A day after an Afghan national shot at two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping re‑examination of all green cards issued to immigrants belonging to the "countries of concern". One of the two soldiers, Sarah Beckstrom, died of her injuries, Trump said on Thursday.

Joseph Edlow, Director of the US Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS), said, "I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern."

Earlier in June, the US restricted the entry of nationals from 12 countries determined to "pose a very high risk" to the US. This includes, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Additionally, the Trump administration posed imposed a partial ban on travelers from seven other nations - Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

What is a Green Card?

A Green Card, officially called a Permanent Resident Card, grants a foreign national the legal right to live and work permanently in the US.

Who are Green Card holders?

Green Card holders are formally known as lawful permanent residents (LPRs). They can apply for US citizenship after meeting certain requirements. Usually, they need to live in the US continuously for a certain period, typically 1 to 5 years, and show good moral character.

Children under 18 years old automatically become US citizens if at least one of their parents is already a US citizen.

Who can get a Green Card?

Green Cards are issued to foreign nationals under several categories, including family-based sponsorship, where a US citizen or permanent resident relative sponsors them; employment-based categories, such as having a job offer or investing in a US business.

People can also get a Green Card via the Diversity visa lottery. Each year, the US runs a lottery called the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program for applicants from countries with low rates of immigration to the US. People granted asylum or refugee status in the US may apply for a Green Card after one year of residence.

How to apply for a Green Card?

Usually, a family member or employer files a petition requesting the US government to issue a Green Card for you. In some cases, you can apply for yourself.

Once the petition is approved, a Green Card is available for your category.

If you're in the US, you file a Green Card application with USCIS. If you're outside the US, you apply for an immigrant visa through the US Department of State.

Then, you have a biometrics appointment where you provide fingerprints, photos, and your signature for background checks.

The next step is the interview, where an official asks questions to confirm your eligibility.

Once approved, applicants receive their Green Card, typically valid for 10 years.

Green card fees

Non-petition-based nonimmigrant visa- $185.00 (approx. Rs 15,300)

Petition-based visa categories- $205.00 (approx. Rs 17,000)

Treaty Trader/Investor, Australian Professional Specialty category visa- $315.00 (approx. Rs 26,000)

Fiance(e) or Spouse of US citizen category visa- $265.00 (approx. Rs 21,000)

Immigrant petition for relative (I-130)- $675 (Rs 56,000)

Orphan (intercountry adoption) immediate relative petition (I-600, I-800)- $775 (Rs 64,300)

Immediate relative and family preference applications (processed on the basis of an approved I-130, I-600 or I-800 petition)- $325 (approx. Rs 27,000)

Employment-based applications (processed on the basis of an approved I-140 or I-526 petition)- $345 (approx. Rs 29,000)

Other immigrant visa applications (including approved I-360 self-petitioners, special immigrant visa applicants, returning resident (SB-1) applicants, and all others, except DV program selectees)- $205 (approx. Rs 17,000)

Diversity Visa Lottery fee (per person applying as a DV program selectee for a DV category immigrant visa)- $330 (approx. Rs 27,300)