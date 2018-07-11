Donald Trump Nominates US' Pakistan Envoy As Top Foreign Service Official

David Hale had also served as the US Ambassador to Lebanon from 2013 to 2015.

US President Donald Trump has nominated career foreign service officer David Hale, currently the US Ambassador to Pakistan, as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs is the third ranking position in the Department of State after the Secretary of State and the Deputy Secretary.

It is also the highest-ranking member of the foreign service.

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Mr Hale would replace Thomas A Shannon who retired on June 4.

At present the US Ambassador to Pakistan since 2015, Mr Hale supports normalisation of relationship between India and Pakistan.

He previously served as the United States Ambassador to Lebanon from 2013 to 2015 and as the US Envoy to Jordan from 2005 to 2008.

In Washington, he had served as the Special Envoy and Deputy Special Envoy for Middle East Peace from 2009 to 2013 and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs from 2008 to 2009.

From 2001 to 2003, Mr Hale was Director for Israel-Palestinian Affairs. He was Executive Assistant to the Secretary of State from 1997 and 1998.

Mr Hale received a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. He is the recipient of numerous senior State Department awards, including the Distinguished Service Award and the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Service.

As US Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Hale has been a great advocate of consistent engagement with Islamabad and has said that, "Pakistan's relationship with India is critical to Pakistan's future. The normalization of relations between the two countries is vital, both to them and to the region," Mr Hale told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing in June 2015.

"Experience has demonstrated that sustained, consistent engagement with Pakistan provides us with the best chance to address challenges and advance our core interests," he then said.