Donald Trump Names Lawyer Jamieson Greer His US Trade Envoy

Donald Trump on Tuesday named Jamieson Greer his trade envoy, a key figure in rolling out the US president-elect's economic agenda -- in which tariffs are set to play a significant role.

"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices," said Trump of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during Trump's first administration.

Trump also cited Greer's experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Greer was most recently a partner at law firm King & Spalding.

During Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, the United States introduced tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports -- notably on China but also America's allies.

In particular, the Trump administration imposed levies on some $300 billion in Chinese goods, as Washington and Beijing engaged in an escalating tariff war.

Lighthizer emerged as the US strongman in trade talks at the time, as he sought to force changes in Beijing's economic policies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Greer, who is viewed as Lighthizer's protegee, will be charged with rolling out Trump's tariff policy and negotiating trade deals.

