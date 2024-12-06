Trump Names Ex-Senator David Perdue As US Ambassador To China

US President-elect Donald Trump named political ally and former Georgia senator David Perdue as his pick to be ambassador to China, a key trade partner the Republican has promised to impose punishing tariffs on.

"Tonight, I am announcing that former U.S. Senator, David Perdue, has accepted my appointment as the next United States Ambassador to the People's Republic of China," Trump wrote on social media.

Perdue, 74, a business executive and politician, served as a senator for Georgia from 2015 to 2021, and failed in a bid for governor of the state in 2022.

If confirmed by the Senate, Perdue will play a key role in managing the relationship between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies.

A Trump ally, he backed the former president's false claims regarding alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which the billionaire Republican lost to Joe Biden.

A special grand jury had recommended indicting Perdue over those claims, but the district attorney ultimately declined to charge him in that case.

Trump ignited a trade war with China during his last term, and has promised to again weaponize the use of tariffs to prioritize US manufacturing.

He hailed Perdue as a "loyal supporter" in his social media post, touting his business experience as making him well-suited for the diplomatic role in Beijing.

"He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China's leaders," said Trump.

"David has been a loyal supporter and friend, and I look forward to working with him in his new role!"

Perdue hails from a prominent Georgia business family, most widely known for their chicken industry empire.

While in the Senate, he served on the Armed Services Committee -- chairing its Sea Power subcommittee -- and on the Foreign Relations Committee.

He was one of the richest members of Congress, and one of its most active traders on the stock market while in office, with the New York Times in 2020 reporting the US Department of Justice had investigated him for possible insider trading.

Prosecutors did not bring charges in that case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)