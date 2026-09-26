Trump Mocks Biden In Xi's Presence, Says "This Is Autopen"

US President Donald Trump took a swipe at former President Joe Biden during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the White House, turning a tour of his newly installed presidential portraits into a joke about his predecessor.

Trump and Xi were walking through the White House colonnade on Thursday when the US president stopped at the Presidential Walk of Fame, a row of portraits of former commanders-in-chief.

Trump pointed out portraits from his two stints in office before turning to the space representing Biden.

"Trump, and then Trump," Trump told Xi, gesturing towards his own portraits.

"And, this is the autopen," he said, pointing towards Biden's portrait as Xi burst into laughter.

"It's Biden," Trump added, tapping Xi on the arm.

Biden is the only former president whose portrait is not displayed alongside the other commanders-in-chief in the row. An autopen instead represents him, a reference to Trump's repeated criticism of Biden's use of the machine to sign official documents.

Biden has rejected Trump's claims surrounding his use of the autopen.

The moment was captured on video and later posted by the White House on social media with a laughing emoji, quickly drawing reactions from both Trump supporters and critics.

Former Democratic Representative John Delaney condemned the episode.

"Let's be very clear on this one point," Delaney wrote on X. "The President mocking a former President in front of the communist leader of China is the most un-American thing an American president has ever done."

Gerard Butler, editor-at-large at The Wall Street Journal called it "utterly disgusting".

Alyssa Farah Griffin, political commentator and co-host of The View, criticised Trump and called his action "unAmerican".

"An American President mocking another American President to the communist leader of China is ... gross and unAmerican", she wrote.

Sarah Matthews, who served as a White House aide during Trump's first presidency, also hit out at the remark.

"Nothing says 'America First' like mocking a former American president in front of a communist dictator," she wrote. "Trump may think he's humiliating Biden, but all he's doing is humiliating the United States."

However, not everyone objected to the exchange.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine responded to the White House's social media post with a laughing emoji, while political commentator Nick Sortor called the exchange a highlight of the day.

"President Trump and Xi Jinping laughing together over the Biden autopen portrait has to be the HIGHLIGHT of the day so far," he said.

Xi's visit wrapped up on Friday morning when the two presidential couples have tea at the White House and then visit the National Archives, home to the US Declaration of Independence.

Trump personally welcomed the Chinese president at Joint Base Andrews when he arrived, an honour that had not been extended to a secular foreign leader at the base since 1962.