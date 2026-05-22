Trump Mixes Up Iran And Venezuela Two Days After 'Perfect' Health Report

US President Donald Trump appeared to confuse Iran with Venezuela during remarks at the Oval Office while speaking about the ongoing Middle East conflict and negotiations linked to Tehran.

Trump said, "We have a conflict with Venezuela, who no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force and no longer has a lot of people that were leading the country. Their leadership is gone."

Trump has made the same comment about Iran being defeated militarily multiple times in the past.

The apparent mix-up came just a day after Trump declared that his annual medical examination had gone "perfectly".

"Everything checked out perfectly," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday while returning to the White House from Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.

The latest examination was Trump's third medical checkup since returning to office last year. The White House has faced growing questions in recent months over visible bruising on Trump's hands and instances where critics claimed he appeared unusually tired or sleepy during public meetings.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, became the oldest person to begin a US presidential term when he returned to office in January 2025.

His last scheduled annual physical took place in April 2025. However, that was followed by another unannounced hospital visit in October, which the White House also described at the time as part of a routine physical examination.

Tuesday's appointment marked Trump's third visit to Walter Reed in the past 13 months.

Although Trump regularly highlights his active golfing schedule, he has also joked publicly about not exercising enough. During a recent Oval Office event, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed Trump walks nearly nine miles while playing golf.

Last October, Trump also disclosed that he had undergone an MRI scan during a separate medical evaluation, though the White House initially offered few details about why the imaging had been conducted.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump as being in "exceptional physical health".

Trump has frequently contrasted his own fitness and stamina with former US President Joe Biden, often arguing that he is mentally and physically stronger than his Democratic predecessor. That has also intensified scrutiny around his own health and public appearances.