Donald Trump Misquotes Pearl Harbour Remembrance Day Details

In his effort to mark the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, US President Donald Trump misquoted one of former President Franklin Roosevelt's most famous speeches in a tweet.He misstated the date of attack by tweeting, ""National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day - 'A day that will live in infamy!' December 7, 1941,". Roosevelt had actually declared December 7, 1941 a "date that will live in infamy."It was the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a Japanese assault on a US naval base. It resulted in the death of 2,402 Americans.The error was repeated by Trump's director of social media, Dan Scavino Jr., who posted the same misquote with an accompanying image of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visiting the USS Arizona Memorial in November.Scavino's post was later taken down according to reports from Politico news.The First Lady, Melania Trump also misdated the Japanese attack by tweeting November 7,1941 instead of December 7,1941.A while later she tweeted a corrected version of her tweet.