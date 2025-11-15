Advertisement

Trump Likely To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia: Report

Trump and the crown prince plan to sign economic and defense agreements during a visit to the White House scheduled for Tuesday, the report added.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is expected to reach a deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allowing Riyadh to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a White House official.

Trump and the crown prince plan to sign economic and defense agreements during a visit to the White House scheduled for Tuesday, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

