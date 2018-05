Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit "Indispensable" For Resolving N Korea Crisis: Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe said Japan was disappointed by the cancellation of the summit

Shinzo Abe said Japan was disappointed by the cancellation of the summit Washington: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday Japan was disappointed by the cancellation of the summit between the US and North Korean leaders, saying it was necessary to make progress.



"In the future we need such a meeting -- it is indispensable to resolve the problems which have accumulated," he said at Russia's annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg.



