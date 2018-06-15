Donald Trump Jr. Is Dating Fox News Host? It Comes From His Wife

Vanessa Trump's defense of her husband's new girlfriend got a thumbs-up from Donald Trump Jr. (Reuters)

OK, now it's as close to official as these things get: Donald Trump Jr. is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. How do we know? Because his wife, Vanessa Trump - from whom the eldest son of President Donald Trump is separated - says so.

Vanessa Trump took to her family's favorite medium, Twitter, with a message Thursday that seemed protective of her estranged husband's new lady, a co-host of "The Five" who was once married to San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom.

Vanessa posted a link to a Mediaite story that questioned a critic who suggested that Fox should fire Guilfoyle and calling her relationship with the president's son - which had so far only been reported in tabloids - a conflict of interest. "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," Vanessa Trump wrote. (Note her last three words - now that's a corroboration if we've ever heard one.)

And Vanessa Trump seemed very much OK with her family's arrangement: "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!"

Vanessa Trump's defense of her husband's new girlfriend got a thumbs-up from Don Jr., who retweeted the message. More evidence that the former couple's "conscious uncoupling" is going smoothly? The first first son also posted a pic to social media of the two of them sharing a meal with two of their five kids.

"Great graduation lunch with Kai, Vanessa and Tristan," he wrote. "Kai is graduating from lower school and going into middle school and T-man graduated Kindergarten and is ready for first grade. I couldn't be more proud of them both."

