Pentagon Papers To Yemen War Plan Blunder: Biggest US Intelligence Leaks

A routine discussion among top US officials on a messaging app which also had the editor-in-chief of a leading American magazine resulted in one of the worst intelligence leaks in recent history. The blunder revealed US strike strategies, weapons shipments, and operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The leak happened when senior Trump administration officials accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a private Signal group chat. Mr Goldberg gained access to real-time discussions on US military plans and later published the details.

Now known as the Yemen War Plan Leak, it joins the list of major US intelligence breaches, alongside the Pentagon Papers, Snowden's NSA leaks, and the Wikileaks disclosures.

The Hutchinson Letters (1772)

Before the US became an independent nation, Benjamin Franklin obtained and leaked letters from Massachusetts Governor Thomas Hutchinson, revealing the governor's advocacy for increased British military presence in the colonies. This disclosure fuelled revolutionary sentiments among the colonists.

The Pentagon Papers (1971)

Daniel Ellsberg, an analyst at the RAND Corporation, leaked a secret government report revealing how US officials misled the public about the Vietnam War. The New York Times published the documents, exposing decades of deception. Initially charged with espionage, Mr Ellsberg's case was dismissed in 1973. He is now regarded as one of America's most significant whistleblowers.

WikiLeaks (2010)

US Army analyst Chelsea Manning leaked thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, revealing civilian deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan. The most shocking disclosure was a video showing a US Apache helicopter killing 12 civilians, including two Reuters journalists. Ms Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison but was pardoned by former President Barack Obama in 2017 after serving seven years.

The NSA Leaks (2013)

Edward Snowden, a former NSA (National Security Agency) contractor, exposed global surveillance programmes that collected citizens' phone data without their knowledge. His leaks, published by The Guardian and The Washington Post, revealed the extent of government spying. Charged with espionage, Mr Snowden fled to Russia, where he remains in exile. He now advocates for privacy rights and press freedom.

The Russia Election Leak (2017)

Reality Winner, NSA translator, leaked a classified report about Russian interference in the 2016 US election to news outlet, The Intercept. Investigators traced the leak back to her, and she was sentenced to more than four years in prison in 2017. Ms Winner later said she felt the public deserved to know the truth about Russia's meddling.

Her story was adapted into the 2023 movie Reality, starring Sydney Sweeney, which closely follows the real FBI interrogation transcript from her arrest.

The Watergate Scandal (1972-1974)

While not a traditional intelligence leak, the Watergate scandal involved the exposure of illegal activities - including the burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters and subsequent cover-ups - by members of former president Richard Nixon's administration. Investigative journalism played a huge role in uncovering the truth, ultimately leading to Nixon's resignation.