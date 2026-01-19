Donald Trump Invites Russia's Putin To Gaza 'Board of Peace'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza, the Kremlin said Monday.

"President Putin also received an invitation to join this Board of Peace," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP, adding that Russia was seeking to "clarify all the nuances" of the offer with Washington.

