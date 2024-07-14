Donald Trump Injured In Shooting But 'Doing Well', Says His Campaign

Former US President Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt that happened during his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, is “doing well”, his campaign said.

Trump got injured during his election rally when at about 6.15 pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the US Secret Service said.

Law enforcement officials said the US Secret Service shot dead the suspected shooter at the election venue. “As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” his campaign said. The former president was hit with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again,” his campaign said.

Thousands of Trump supporters were attending the rally when the shooting, which was captured live on news channels, happened. As the bullet hit his ears, the former president was seen ducking with the secret service surrounding him. He could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage. Trump said, “Let me get my shoes,” as he was escorted to the safe place. He was seen pumping his fist to the public.

The incident happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party's nominee.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack.

“US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe,” Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

“One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI,” he said.

