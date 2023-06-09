Donald Trump Indicted Over Classified Documents Case: 5 Facts

A federal grand jury has charged Donald Trump with seven criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents. The documents, which were discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, included sensitive national security information.

The former commander-in-chief, who was impeached twice, is now the first former US president to face federal criminal charges, signalling major implications for his political future as he seeks re-election.

The FBI seized over 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago in August with Trump facing obstruction of justice charges for resisting efforts to recover the documents. He eventually turned over 15 boxes containing almost 200 classified documents to the National Archives in January 2022.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am an innocent man. The Biden administration is totally corrupt. This election interference and a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Make America Great Again!"