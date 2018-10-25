"Clean Up Your Act Fast": Trump Tells Media Outlets In Wake Of Bomb Scare

Trump's comment comes as pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.

World | | Updated: October 25, 2018 18:08 IST
Donald Trump blamed the maintstream media for inaccurate reporting related to the bomb scares (File)

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed media outlets for stirring up anger and hateful political rhetoric as another suspicious package reportedly similar to package bombs sent to Democrats this week was found in lower Manhattan.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump wrote on Twitter. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

 



