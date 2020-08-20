Donald Trump "Failure" Cost US Lives, Livelihoods: Kamala Harris

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Kamala Harris will tell the Democratic National Convention later in the evening.

Kamala Harris will accept the party's nomination to be candidate Joe Biden's running mate

Washington:

President Donald Trump's "failure of leadership" including his response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to unnecessary deaths as well as economic misery for countless Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Wednesday.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," she will tell the Democratic National Convention later in the evening as she accepts the party's nomination to be candidate Joe Biden's running mate, according to released excerpts.

Harris, the first woman of color on a major US presidential ticket, will also indict the president on his abilities and his character, saying that Trump's "incompetence makes us feel afraid (and) the callousness makes us feel alone."

