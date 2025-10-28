Trump Dances To 'YMCA' With Marines Aboard US Aircraft Carrier In Japan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday danced with sailors and Navy personnel aboard the USS George Washington during his visit to Japan, part of a wider tour across Asia. After delivering a fiery address to American troops on the aircraft carrier, he broke into his trademark YMCA dance.

As Marine One touched down, the Top Gun theme played through the speakers while service members, who had waited hours for their commander-in-chief, sang along to "Sweet Caroline" and "Party in the USA".

Trump is on a roll dancing for the US Navy in Japan



Trump was joined by Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they arrived at the Yokosuka Naval Base.

During his speech, the Republican leader told the sailors how "good looking" they were. He said the Navy's power doesn't come from its machinery, but "it comes from the men and women of the rank and file." He added, "It comes from you people, incredible people, good-looking people, too many good-looking people," Trump told the crowd representing both the US and Japan.

"I don't like good-looking people," he remarked. "I never liked good-looking people, I'll be honest with you," adding, "Never admitted that before."

Trump also said that the US will be working with Japan on "making ships", as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday signed an MoU to boost cooperation in shipbuilding.

Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier

Photo Credit: AFP

Earlier that day, Trump and Takaichi met in Tokyo, signing agreements on trade and critical minerals and reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening Japan's defence capabilities.

The US President praised Takaichi as a "great leader", while she said she planned to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the White House.

Japan marked Trump's second stop on his five-day tour of Asia. Before arriving in Tokyo, he had visited Malaysia to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and took part in signing the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal, further reinforcing his administration's regional diplomacy efforts.