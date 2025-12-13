'No Big Deal, He Has Photos With Everybody': Trump On New Epstein Images

US President Donald Trump said that the newly released photos of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and him with multiple women were "no big deal" and that he had not even seen them.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, he said, "Everybody knew this man [Epstein] - he was all over Palm Beach," and that, "He has photos with everybody... there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have them."

"That's no big deal... I know nothing about them."

The Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee released 19 previously unseen photos from Epstein's estate. There are over 95,000 images in the cache obtained by the Committee.

There are several high-profile figures in the images, such as former US President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, movie director Woody Allen, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Steve Bannon and others.

House Democrats blacked out some of the faces in the photos before releasing them.

In a post on X, Oversight Democrats said, "These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!"

In one of the images, Clinton is standing with Epstein and his associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The image also seems to have been signed by the former president.

Allen is also seen sitting on a director's chair while Epstein stood next to him. The filmmaker has previously been accused of child sexual abuse, which he has denied. In an interview with The Sunday Times, regarding his relationship with Epstein, he said, "We never, ever, saw Jeffrey with underage girls. He always had a girlfriend but never an underage girlfriend."

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform responded to the post on X and wrote, "Once again, Oversight Democrats are chasing headlines by releasing a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos from the Epstein Estate."

They also added, "Nothing in the documents we've received shows any wrongdoing."

The release of images comes as the administration's deadline to release the Epstein files, set for next Friday, December 19, draws closer.