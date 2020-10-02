Trump, Covid +ve, To Maintain Presidential Duties In Quarantine: Doctor

Trump said he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. (File)

President Donald Trump is "well" and will continue to perform his duties "without disruption" while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's physician said Friday.

They "are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence," doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

"I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

Trump said early Friday he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump tweeted.

The White House canceled his planned campaign rally in the crucial swing state of Florida on Friday.

Just 32 days before the November 3 election against Democrat Joe Biden and behind in the polls, it also looked certain that Trump would have to cancel a slew of other trips scheduled for this weekend and next week.

The shock news came right after one of Trump's closest advisors, Hope Hicks, was reported Thursday to have come down with the virus.

Hicks traveled with Trump to Cleveland for his first debate with Biden on Tuesday. She was with him again for a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

With Hicks sharing Trump's Air Force One plane and the even more cramped confines of the Marine One helicopter, speculation immediately erupted that Trump and possibly many others in his close entourage were exposed.

Trump was giving an interview on Fox News late Thursday when he confirmed the Hicks news and said he had been tested.

