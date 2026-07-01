Trump Committed To Muzzling Pets In Israel: Iran After Khamenei Death Threat

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, in a warning to Israel, has said that the Islamic Republic will "school" them if they do not heed their "master" - the United States.

Araghchi's comments come after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death".

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote that in the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, the president of the United States has committed to "muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv". He added that Iran would respond forcefully to any threat against its leadership or citizens.

"The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response", Araghchi wrote in the post.

Katz had also said that Iranians are like "good merchants" who want concessions in negotiations and that Israel will not permit Iran to make nuclear weapons.

When asked what would Israel do if Iran launched another attack, Katz said that regardless of whether the United States joined it in the military action, Tel Aviv would respond.

"The defensive partnership with the US exists," he said. "But if Iran attacks, Israel acts with force. That is not conditional on anything. Trump is a friend of the State of Israel. In his worldview, he knows who the good guys are and who the bad guys are."

Meanwhile, the US and Iran held indirect technical talks in Doha on Wednesday as they seek to agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire.

The talks are based on a 14-point interim accord signed last month that was meant to halt the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February and reopen the strait while setting up 60 days of negotiations for a permanent peace deal.

