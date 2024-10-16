Trump Claims Harris Is "Dying To See My Cholesterol" In Truth Social Rant

Kamala Harris questioned Donald Trump's state of mind today after the 78-year-old Republican's latest televised town hall metamorphosed into a bizarre, unexpected music session.

"Hope he's okay," she posted on X.

With only three weeks to go, Harris' campaign has begun to attack Trump's health, age and state of mind.

However, Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said that instead "something very special" had taken place during the event.

The session was moderated by a right-wing ally, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, in Oaks, Pennsylvania, wherein Trump even got the election date wrong by two months, urging supporters to vote "on January 5."

When the town hall was paused for two audience members who required medical attention, Trump jokingly asked whether "anybody else would like to faint," and later declared, "Let's not do any more questions."

"Let's just listen to music. Let's make it into a music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?" he said.

For more than half an hour, the Trump playlist blasted while the candidate stood on stage for nine hours, listening as his dance steps gradually shifted from jerky to a sway.

HARRIS QUESTIONS TRUMP'S STATE OF MIND

"Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early", Ms Harris's campaign posted on X - immediately swooping down to strike on the town hall episode.

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

Reacting to Harris' post, one X used wrote, "He needs to release his medical records now. This is bad."

He needs to release his medical records now. This is bad. — Heisenberg (@WWHeisenberg66) October 15, 2024

While one of Trump's supporters commented, "As someone who was there the entire time, this is a bald-faced lie. It was Trump's idea to play the music-and he even selected several of the songs."

As someone who was there the entire time, this is a bald-faced lie.



It was Trump's idea to play the music—and he even selected several of the songs. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 15, 2024

TRUMP'S CLAPBACK

Attacking Harris in multiple posts published on his own Truth Social platform after the Pennsylvania town hall, he declared he was "far healthier" than "Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala."

"Kamala's Medical Report is really bad. With all of the problems that she has, there is a real question as to whether or not she should be running for President! MY REPORT IS PERFECT - NO PROBLEMS!!!," Trump posted on his platform.

He called Harris "desperate" for saying he should provide reports to the American people and said "she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!)."

Trump, the oldest person to be nominated for a presidential bid, after Joe Biden dropped off from the race, has not released a recent comprehensive report on his state of health, leading Harris to fiercely criticise it. The latter however, turns 60 this Sunday and released a medical report in which the White House doctor declared her "in excellent health," with the "physical and mental resiliency" to serve as president.

