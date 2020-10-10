Trump Campaign Says 'No Medical Reason' To Stop US Presidential Debate

Donald Trump said he was "medication free", days after he tested positive for coronavirus. (File)

US President Donald Trump's campaign criticised the Commission on Presidential Debates for announcing the scheduled October 15 debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden would not take place, saying there was no medical basis for the decision.

"There is no medical reason to stop the October 15 debate in Miami from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate," the campaign said in a statement, alluding to Trump's coronavirus infection.

