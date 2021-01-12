Donald Trump Calls Move To Impeach 'Continuation of Greatest Witch Hunt'

Donald Trump called preparations to impeach him in US Congress "absolutely ridiculous". (File)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called preparations to impeach him in US Congress "absolutely ridiculous" and said they were causing "tremendous anger."

Trump, speaking as he boarded Marine One at the White House for a trip to Texas, called his likely impeachment in the House of Representatives on Wednesday a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

