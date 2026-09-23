Trump Attacks CNN Reporter As Wife Melania Credentials Network For Event

US First Lady Melania Trump has allowed CNN and Politico reporters to attend one of her events in New York, despite President Donald Trump banning the two news organisations from the White House.

"All of the SLEAZEBAGS, like Third Rate "Reporter," Kaitlan Collins, of Fake News CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren't going to be covering me," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Then why were they ranting and raving like Lunatics, in the Press Area, at the United Nations? Why was she there? She's got a 'TRUMP' addiction, and so does CNN and MSDNC," he added.

"They're all sick, treasonous, and demented! The 'good news' is that they have a great, for them, and totally disloyal Judge. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump further wrote.

Melania's office approved press credentials for CNN and Politico for her “Fostering the Future Together” event on Tuesday. The event was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to The Independent.

The decision came days after Donald Trump announced a ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico at the White House, accusing the three news organisations of unfair coverage and said they had been reporting what he called "fiction and lies" about his administration.

Trump confronted CNN reporter Collins at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, telling her she "shouldn't be here" after his administration barred CNN from the White House. The clash came as Trump arrived at the UN General Assembly and CNN continued covering his visit using UN-issued media access.

Trump announced on September 18 that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would no longer have access to the White House. He accused the three outlets of publishing "fake news" and claimed they were reporting "fiction and lies" about his administration.

The three organisations have since filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights.

Despite the White House ban, Melania Trump's office approved another CNN reporter, Betsy Klein's request to cover her event. CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter had earlier said the network would look for other ways to cover events involving the Trump administration.

Melania's office approved CNN's press request on Sunday evening, a day after Trump's White House ban came into effect. Her office also approved a request from Politico.

Melania also spoke about artificial intelligence during the event. She called AI a major technological change and said children should be taught how to use the technology carefully, according to CNN.

Her comments on AI came on the same day that Donald Trump spoke about AI at the United Nations. While Trump has opposed calls for wider government regulation of AI, Melania stressed the need to make sure children understand how to use the technology responsibly.