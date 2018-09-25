Donald Trump Addresses 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly: Live

Donald Trump also met French President Emmanuel Macron. (File)

US President Donald Trump will address the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this evening.

Trump on Monday spoke at the opening session of the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem at the United Nation. "The scourge of drug addiction continues to claim too many lives in the United States and in nations around the world. Today, we commit to fighting the drug epidemic together," he said.

Trump also met French President Emmanuel Macron as both France and US pledged to fight against "global strategic challenges" and terrorism.

