Watch: Rishi Sunak Lights Diya On Downing Street In London Ahead Of Diwali

Rishi Sunak was seen placing four lamps in front of his official residence.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was seen lighting diya (earthen lamps) outside Number 11 in Downing Street, his official residence in London, ahead of the festival of Diwali.

The 50-second clip showed Britain's Indian-origin Finance Minister coming out of his residence and placing four lamps in front of the door.

Downing Street houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Meanwhile, the Diwali celebrations have moved online across the UK as England entered its second stay-at-home lockdown last week.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his message during a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festival last weekend, had hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

"I know that celebrating at a distance isn't easy when you want to get together with all your family or visit your friends or share with them the Diwali fun, as well of course the odd samosa or gulab jamun," said Mr Johnson, in his inaugural address to the ''iGlobal Diwali Fest 2020''.

"While undoubtedly there are huge challenges ahead, I have every confidence in the resilience and resolve and good sense of people across the country and that together we will overcome this virus, just as Diwali teaches us that light triumphs over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance," he said from 10 Downing Street.

The three-day virtual Diwali included sessions with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer and Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey.