Distressed UK Vet Dies By Suicide After Rich Clients Euthanise Their Pets To Save Money

A veterinarian in the UK has died by suicide by consuming drugs used to euthanise pets after becoming distressed at rich customers asking him to put down their animals, according to a report in The Independent. The vet, identified as Dr John Ellis, 35, was a resident at the Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists at the time of his death. He had become resentful of clients with "brand-new" cars, parked outside his clinic, refusing to pay to help the poor animals.

Dr Ellis reportedly confided to her mother, Tine Ellis that he had been having sleeping troubles due to the workplace issue. During an inquest into her son's death, Ms Ellis, a Conservative councilor in Fareham, called her son's death 'destroying'.

"Owners are leaving it too late to come in, they weren't seeking help early enough for things that could have been quite simple," said Ms Ellis.

Ms Ellis also revealed what her son had told her before taking his life: "When I've got somebody saying they won't pay to help their animal and they're sitting there with a brand new car outside, and other people who were really struggling [financially] would do anything to save their animals, but there was nothing they could do because it was already too late."

Dr Ellis tricked nurse

According to the findings of the hearing, Dr Ellis had tricked a veterinary nurse into giving him the deadly medication by claiming that he needed it to put down a friend's large dog. However, he used the drug to take his own life.

Winchester Coroner's Court, in Hampshire, said Dr Ellis had been experiencing considerable stress in both his professional and private life at the time of the death. Meanwhile, Simon Burge, the assistant coroner for Hampshire said Dr Ellis's death was "a huge waste of a talented life".

"It's a matter of great regret to the family and all his friends that he should have rashly, unnecessarily made the decision that he did," said Mr Burge.

The family also released a statement, stating they were devastated by the loss of their loved one, adding that people "will remember him not only for his professional expertise but also for his warmth, generosity and genuine love for animals".

"We continue to grapple with the heartbreak and shock that come with the death of someone so young and full of potential. We want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who may be struggling with mental health challenges to seek support and not suffer in silence," the family added.

