US Army Veteran Kills Herself. Her Brother Died By Suicide When She Was 14

A US Army Staff Sergeant and fitness influencer, 34-year-old single mother Michelle Young died by suicide on Saturday, a report said. Described as a "beautiful soul" and an "amazing friend" by those who knew her best, Ms Young was the mother of a 12-year-old daughter, Gracie.

"Our good friend and athlete Michelle was taken from us by suicide. Michelle was a beautiful soul, an amazing friend, a single mother, a soldier, and is proof you never know what someone is going through or what demons they may be fighting. We will never fill the gaps in our hearts and will always be left with questions why," Staff Sergeant Young's friend Sarah Maine wrote on GoFundMe.

Just days before her suicide, Ms Young had shared a heartfelt birthday message for her daughter on Instagram.

Besides being in the military, Ms Young was also a social media influencer, with a following of over 100,000 on her Instagram account. Through this platform, she modeled for fashion brands and advocated for improved mental health treatment for US army veterans.

In September, during Suicide Prevention Week, she shared a post reflecting on her own experiences, revealing that her older brother had taken his own life when she was just 14 years old. She encouraged those in distress to reach out for support.

Despite her public advocacy for mental health, the circumstances leading to Ms Young's suicide remain unclear.

"Michelle is survived by her daughter Gracie, who was her whole world. NOTHING can replace her mother, but the purpose of this is to help her daughter Gracie with anything she may need. We know Michelle would appreciate us all looking out for her now," Ms Maine added.

In response to this tragedy, over $30,000 has been raised on Ms Young's GoFundMe page, with the funds designated to directly support her daughter, Gracie.