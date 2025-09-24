Disney CEO Bob Iger's Legacy, Not Politics, Drove Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension: Sources

Jimmy Kimmel's weeklong suspension from his late-night show had less to do with politics and more to do with Disney CEO Bob Iger's efforts to protect his legacy, multiple ABC insiders said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off air last week after remarks about the shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The comments drew sharp criticism from conservative circles and major broadcast groups. Nexstar Media Group, which owns nearly 200 stations, threatened to remove Mr Kimmel's show from its ABC affiliates. Disney is the parent company of ABC.

That mounting pressure pushed Bob Iger into the spotlight. "[Iger] may come across as this slick Hollywood Mr Nice Guy, but he's no bulls**t. He's all about business," one ABC insider told Page Six.

Another added, "He's personal friends with Jimmy, which complicated the issue" of suspending him.

For Mr Iger, insiders said, the decision was about more than short-term backlash. "[Iger] is in no danger of not being rich, but if he loses the FCC and ABC suffers financially, then he suffers," another source said. "He wants to be a visionary like Walt Disney."

"His decision was guided by principle and the desire to do the right thing for the company," one insider explained.

Following the suspension, some consumers, including Hollywood stars, cancelled subscriptions to its streaming platforms in protest. US President Donald Trump, who has often been the target of Mr Kimmel's late-night monologues, hailed the suspension.

On Monday, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return following "thoughtful conversations" with the host.

ABC has previously removed on-air talent amid controversy, including Bill Maher, whose Politically Incorrect was cancelled in 2002, and correspondent Brian Ross, who was dismissed in 2018.

In Jimmy Kimmel's case, the network chose to reinstate him. Insiders described his return as "the perfect compromise."

His reinstatement drew mixed reactions. Nexstar and Sinclair said they would continue to keep the programme off their affiliates, while Stephen Colbert quipped on CBS, "Our long national late nightmare is over."