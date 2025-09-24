"Let Jimmy Kimmel Rot In His Bad Ratings": Trump After Host Gets Show Back

US President Donald Trump is finding it hard to believe that the TV Network ABC has given late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel his job back days after his show was suspended. President Trump threatened to "test ABC out on this".

Last week, on September 16, in his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live", the host made certain remarks on the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, mocked President Trump's way of "grieving" the loss of his friend and criticised FBI Director Kash Patel's handling of the investigation into the assassination.

However, the remarks didn't sit well with many. Following which, Nexstar -- one of the country's biggest owners of ABC affiliate stations -- said it would not broadcast "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for "the foreseeable future."

On Monday, Disney announced that the show would return to the air on Tuesday.

President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel's Return

"I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Contemplating the reason behind the reunion of ABC with Kimmel, he added, "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his “talent” was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution."

President Trump said that the government will "test ABC out on this". While unclear on how it would happen, he shared the last time ABC had to shell out $16 million. "Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

Jimmy Kimmel's Return Lacks Acceptance From All

Two groups of ABC affiliates that denounced Kimmel last week said they would not carry his return, reported the news agency Associated Press. Nexstar Media Group said it would continue to preempt the show, "pending assurances that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve." Sinclair Broadcast Group said it would also keep Kimmel off its stations. The two corporations collectively control about a quarter of ABC affiliates.

What Jimmy Kimmel Said To Face Suspension

Charlie Kirk, a close aide of President Trump, was shot dead on September 10 after a bullet pierced through his neck while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. Kimmel spoke about the shooting in his popular late-night show's monologue.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid (Tyler Robinson) who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it," said Kimmel.

The host played a video of President Trump responding to reporters' questions about holding up after the death of Kirk. "I think very good. And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks? They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years, and it is going to be a beauty," President Trump is heard saying.

Mocking President Trump and his way of "grieving", Kimmel said, "Yes, he's at the fourth stage of grief. Construction. Demolition. Construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay? And it didn't just happen once."

Nexstar Separates Itself From Jimmy Kimmel Live, Trump Celebrates

After the show was criticsed, Nexstar said it would not broadcast "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for "the foreseeable future."

In a statement, Nexstar broadcasting president Andrew Alford said the company "strongly objects" to Kimmel's comments. "Mr. Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located," he said.

President Trump praised the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show and congratulated ABC for "finally having courage" to do so.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," President Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social.