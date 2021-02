"America is back. Diplomacy is back," Joe Biden said (File)

President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed a renewed US engagement with the world as he greeted diplomats at the State Department.

"America is back. Diplomacy is back. You are at the center of all that I intend to do," said Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris.

