Did Madonna Just Reveal She Is Gay? Fans Are Confused After This Viral Video

Madonna posted this video on Tik Tok

American singer Madonna posted a 5-second video on her Tik Tok account which is now going viral across social media platforms. The 64-year-old singer and songwriter in the short clip appeared to come out as gay.

The video has captured the attention of the people. It shows the singer sporting pink hair and a white outfit, she held up a pair of pink panties with the on-screen caption, "If I miss, I'm Gay!" Further in the video, she throws the panties towards a trash bin and comes up short. She gave a shrug and turned to walk away.

She posted this just two days away from National Coming Out Day, which was celebrated on October 11.

The video has left fans confused across social media platforms. A user wrote, "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??" Another user wrote, "Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades."

The third user wrote, "Madonna coming out was not on my 2022 bingo card."

In a 1990 interview with MailOnline, Madona said, "I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That's my theory. I could be wrong."

In 2003, the singer kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera while they performed at MTV Video Music Awards.

For many years, the singer has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community. Songs like “Lucky Star,” “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl,” are a few songs sung by the artist.