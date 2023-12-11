Diamond Ring Worth Rs 6.7 Crore Lost In Luxury Paris Hotel Found In A...

The valuable ring contains a 6.51-carat diamond and two platinum baguettes.

A precious ring worth 750,000 pounds (Rs 6,73,57,500) that went missing at the luxury Ritz hotel in Paris has been found in a vacuum cleaner, BBC reported. Notably, the valuable ring contains a 6.51-carat diamond and two platinum baguettes.

The guest, a Malaysian businesswoman who was not identified by name, said that on December 8 she had left the ring on a table in the room before going out. When she returned in the evening, she noticed it was missing. The woman filed a complaint with the police, suspecting that a member of staff at the luxury hotel stole the jewellery. After the incident, Ritz also offered the guest a three-night stay as compensation.

However, security at the hotel found the ring inside a vacuum cleaner bag two days after the ring went missing. According to Le Parisien, the guest had travelled to London on Friday, but will now return to Paris for her ring.

In a statement to Le Parisien, the hotel said, ''Thanks to the meticulous work of security guards, the ring was found this morning. We would like to thank the staff at the Ritz Paris who mobilised for this search and who work each day with integrity and professionalism.''

It is not the first jewellery that has been reported missing at the hotel. In September 2018, a Saudi princess told the Parisian police that hundreds of thousands of euros' worth of jewellery had been stolen from her room at the hotel in Place Vendome. The same year,armed robbers seized millions of euros worth of merchandise from a jewellery shop at the hotel. Five men armed with axes smashed a window at the shop inside the hotel.

The luxurious five-star Ritz is located in Place Vendôme, in Paris' historical first district on the right bank of the river Seine. The 19th-century hotel, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive four-year renovation, has housed such famous names as Ernest Hemingway and Coco Chanel.