"Dialogue And Diplomacy Way Forward": BRICS New Delhi Declaration Agreed Upon

In a big breakthrough for India's chairship of the BRICS Summit, the grouping has agreed on a joint statement. NDTV has learnt that there will be a BRICS New Delhi Declaration at 4 pm on Saturday.

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration, NDTV has learnt, will "deplore" all kinds of aggression without naming any country, which assumes great significance in the view of ongoing conflict in West Asia. The decalaration will stress that "dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward" to end conflicts.

It's a big win for Indian diplomacy and BRICS Sherpas to have managed to bring all the member countries to agree to a joint declaration.

The BRICS Sherpas had been burning the midnight oil for days in the lead up to the Summit to thrash out consensus for a joint leaders' declaration, as differences remained over the language on the situation in West Asia.

Photo Credit: Randhir Jaiswal/ X

The differences between Iran and UAE, both India's close allies, due to the war, were the main reason for a lack of consensus on a joint declaration.

Read | PM Modi, Iran's Pezeshkian Hand-In-Hand: India's Picture Perfect Diplomacy

In May this year, when Foreign Ministers of BRICS met in New Delhi, differences between Iran and the UAE over the war scuttled a joint declaration. At that time, India was unable to bridge the diplomatic gap within BRICS and could not come up with a joint statement after the two-day meeting of the Foreign Ministers.

But the consensus this time around, shows India's diplomatic heft and strategic approach in bringing all the member-states to agree to common language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alongwith with the other leaders will soon gather at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the high stakes BRICS Summit.

Xi Jinping landed in the Capital on Saturday for the summit, his first visit in 7 years. PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping in the evening on the sidelines of the summit.

Read | 24-Hour Visit, 15,000 Personnel: How Xi Jinping's India Trip Is Being Guarded

PM Modi had bilateral talks with Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday. Meeting for the second time in under two weeks, PM and Pezeshkian discussed India-Iran relations, with the broader situation in West Asia taking centre stage.

For a lasting solution to the Middle East crisis, India has firmly positioned "dialogue and diplomacy" as the way forward. India has also said energy security remains a key concern and called for safe passage for vessels carrying supplies.

Shortly after the meeting, PM Modi described Pezeshkian's trip to India as "more special because it is his first visit" to the country.