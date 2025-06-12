"Devastating": UK PM After Air India Flight With 53 British Citizens Crashes

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An Air India Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flying to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad

An Air India Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flying to London crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. There were 242 people on board the plane, which included 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese on the flight, along with the crew and two pilots.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the scenes emerging from Ahmedabad are "devastating".

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," the UK Prime Minister said.

The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.



I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 12, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tragedy in Ahmedabad "has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," adding that "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it."

The Prime Minister said he has "been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also reacted to the incident, and said he is in touch with the Government of India and the Indian High Commission in London, adding that "The news from India is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those on board the Air India flight can only imagine how devastating this must be."

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

