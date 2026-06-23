'Desperate Bid By Pak To Cover Failings': India Slams Khawaja Asif's Threat

India on Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's recent war remarks, saying they were an attempt by Islamabad to shift focus from its own problems and alleged human rights violations.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan was trying to divert attention from its internal issues through "fabricated claims" against India.

"Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani defence minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve," Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

India also criticised Pakistan's handling of protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), accusing Islamabad of using force against civilians.

Jaiswal said the unrest in the region was the result of years of alleged economic exploitation and denial of basic rights by Pakistan.

"The ongoing developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation. The Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, including the blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians," he added.

India Calls For Global Action Against Islamabad

The MEA spokesperson urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable over the situation in PoK.

"As you know, several people have lost their lives as a result. We hope that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its actions, misdeeds, and human rights abuses," Jaiswal said.

The response came after Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan could consider military action if it felt its water security was under threat due to India's handling of the Indus River system.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Asif said, "The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely."

His remarks came amid tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty, which India placed in abeyance after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year.

India has maintained that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible steps against cross-border terrorism.