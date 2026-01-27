US Official Denies Report Gregory Bovino Was Removed From Border Patrol Post

The Department of Homeland Security denied a report Monday that US Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino had been removed from his post, despite President Donald Trump reassessing harsh immigration crackdown tactics that led to the deaths of two Americans in Minneapolis.

"Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted on X, reiterating the White House messaging that Bovino "is a key part of the President's team and a great American."

Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President's team and a great American. https://t.co/qj3E9B8uzg — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 27, 2026

The comments follow an article by The Atlantic magazine which reported that Bovino had been removed from his role as Border Patrol commander at large and will return to his previous department job in California.

The publication sourced the reporting to a DHS official and two people with knowledge of the demotion.

Bovino's removal, if confirmed, would signify a dramatic shift in Trump's approach to the aggressive tactics being used in Minneapolis, where Border Patrol agents on Saturday shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive-care nurse.

For much of January, Bovino has been in Minnesota's largest city, where he has been seen wearing military gear and a helmet, acting aggressively with locals and even throwing a smoke canister at protesters.

Trump on Monday appeared to soften his own tone, saying in a series of Truth Social posts that he had had productive phone conversations with elected officials in the state.

After his call with Trump, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted on X that "some federal agents" will begin leaving the city on Tuesday, without providing specifics or mentioning Bovino.

Some federal agents will begin leaving the area tomorrow, and I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 26, 2026

Minneapolis residents have seethed with anger since January 7 when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents fatally shot protester Renee Good, a 37-year-old American citizen and mother of three.

After Pretti was killed on Saturday, more rallies erupted on the weekend in Minneapolis, New York and other major cities.

Trump said he was sending his "border czar" Tom Homan to Minnesota, and that he would report directly to the president.

Frey posted that he would meet with Homan on Tuesday "to further discuss next steps."

