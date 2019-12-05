'Democrats Should Be Ashamed': White House Over Trump Impeachment

"Democrats should be ashamed," Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

The White House said Thursday that Democrats should be "ashamed" after their leader in the lower house of Congress pulled the trigger on impeaching President Donald Trump.

"Democrats should be ashamed," Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

Echoing the president's earlier comments, Grisham said that once the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives votes on impeachment, Trump looks forward to "a fair trial in the Senate," where his Republican party holds power.